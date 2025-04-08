Motogp World Champion Martin To Make Injury Return In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin will return from injury this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix after missing the first three races of the season, his Aprilia team said Tuesday.

The Spaniard broke his right hand and foot in a crash during the first day of pre-season testing in Malaysia in February.

"I have a great desire to be back on the track and I'm happy to at least be able to try and race in Qatar," Martin said in an Aprilia statement.



"The goal will be to build up a bit of confidence with the RS-GP25 and to begin to turn some laps.

"I don't know how my physical fitness will be -- undoubtedly not 100 percent...

"Physically, I'm not even sure I'll be able to finish the race, but if we can manage, it will be a victory because that will mean that I'm beginning to recover."

The Qatar Grand Prix weekend gets under way at the Lusail circuit with practice sessions on Friday.

Martin signed for Aprilia after edging out Francesco Bagnaia to win last season's world title while racing for Ducati satellite team Pramac.

He will belatedly start his title defence 87 points behind early championship leader Alex Marquez.

Gresini rider Marquez holds a one-point lead in the standings over his older brother and six-time world champion Marc Marquez, who has been revitalised this season, posting two race victories and three sprint wins.