Firefighters successfully contain wildfire in South Korea’s Hadong
(MENAFN) Firefighters have managed to control the main flames of a wildfire that reignited in Hadong County on Tuesday, just a day after the area experienced a resurgence of a blaze that had previously devastated the region during last month's record-breaking wildfires.
The Korea Forest Service reported that the primary fires were extinguished around noon today, nearly 24 hours after the initial outbreak occurred at 12:05 p.m. on Monday.
In response to the situation, the forest service implemented a Level 2 fire response, deploying 36 helicopters and a large number of personnel to tackle the flames. However, they were unable to fully control the major fires before nightfall on Monday. Authorities then mobilized 72 pieces of equipment and 667 personnel to continue firefighting efforts throughout the night, followed by the deployment of 31 helicopters at dawn on Tuesday.
The wildfire led to the evacuation of 506 residents, who took refuge in a nearby school, according to officials.
Authorities believe that a man in his 70s may have accidentally ignited the fire while using a turf cutter. An investigation into the exact cause of the blaze will take place once it has been completely extinguished.
