Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Underground Museums In Moscow Metro Turn Heads, Awe Visitors


2025-04-08 05:04:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Douaa Shaaban
MOSCOW, April 8 (KUNA) -- In the heart of the Russian capital specifically the Moscow Metro, "underground museums" -- with a blend of classical and Stalinist art -- turn heads and strike visitors with awe.
The Kiyevskaya (Koltsevaya line) at metro has some outstanding works of art, depicting scenes from everyday life.
A few steps away from the Red Square, Ploshchad Revolyutsii station of the metro also maintains stoic Soviet-era statues and artworks reminding people of bygone days. (end)
dan


MENAFN08042025000071011013ID1109402405

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search