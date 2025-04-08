403
Underground Museums In Moscow Metro Turn Heads, Awe Visitors
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Douaa Shaaban
MOSCOW, April 8 (KUNA) -- In the heart of the Russian capital specifically the Moscow Metro, "underground museums" -- with a blend of classical and Stalinist art -- turn heads and strike visitors with awe.
The Kiyevskaya (Koltsevaya line) at metro has some outstanding works of art, depicting scenes from everyday life.
A few steps away from the Red Square, Ploshchad Revolyutsii station of the metro also maintains stoic Soviet-era statues and artworks reminding people of bygone days. (end)
