5 Bangladeshis Awarded At Atomskills Championship In Russia

Five Bangladeshi professionals received awards in different categories at AtomSkills-2025, the 10th anniversary of the international professional expertise championship held at the Ekaterinburg-Expo International Exhibition Center, Russia, recently. This year, the event brought together over 2,000 participants and experts from Bangladesh, China, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Indonesia, India, Kazakhstan, and host Russia.

Abdul Khalek and his team secured first place in the Welding Works category, while Abdul Sattar became second in the individual category of Welding Works. Salauddin Md. Nazmul Hoda, Ali Kawsar, and Ahmed Robin secured third position in the Concrete Construction Category.

Addressing the participants, Alexey Likhachev, Director General of Rosatom,“We are proud of you as you represent our national technological elite. This year marks an anniversary for the nuclear industry. In just a few months, Russia will celebrate 80 years since the decision to develop the national atomic industry was made.”

Denis Pasler, Acting Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region, noted,“The championship emphasizes the importance of industry and the value of the work of employees who contribute to the development of cities. AtomSkills allows young people to develop their professional skills and increases the prestige of professions.”

For five days, representatives from 16 divisions and companies of Rosatom, and teams from large domestic and foreign companies, as well as students competed for the top spot in their respective fields at the AtomSkills-2025 championship. This year, the number of participating universities and colleges rose to 70.







This year the number of categories in the championship was increased to 44. Along with the traditional skills categories like“Welding technologies”,“Engineering design”,“Composite technologies”,“Industrial automation”,“Software robotics”,“CNC Milling”, etc., there were new categories in a demonstration format. These included“Development of business applications on the 1C: Company” and“Graphic Design”.

The extensive business program of the AtomSkills-2025 championship consisted of four main thematic tracks:“Career Guidance”,“Pedagogy”,“HR”, and“Parenting” that included conferences, forums, lectures, workshops, analytical and project sessions, presentations, and other activities.

The common theme was professional education as the cornerstone for a long-term strategy for achieving the national sustainable technological sovereignty and leadership in the main sectors of industry and production.

This year, the traditional competences showed an innovative approach. The AtomSkills-2025 championship introduced a new training program for such competencies as the“Welder” and“Welding technologies” utilizing artificial intelligence. The educational solution comprises instructional materials and a dedicated application for smartphones. This allows for learning without a teacher, with feedback provided by a neural network. Furthermore, there is an AI assistant that can detect welding defects when a mobile phone's camera is pointed at a weld and identify the causes of these defects and suggest ways to improve the quality of the weld.

For the first time, AtomSkills hosted an exhibition for the visitors and participants of the championship.

- I