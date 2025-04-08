403
Dollar Steadies Against Mexican Peso After Rapid Three-Day Climb
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TradingView data published by mattcamen at 07:14 UTC today shows the US Dollar trading at 20.59195 against the Mexican Peso, marking a modest 0.09% gain (+0.01800) in early morning trading.
The currency pair has stabilized after a dramatic upward surge that began on April 4. The USD/MXN pair opened today's session at 20.57395 and has traded within a narrow range, reaching a high of 20.59955 and a low of 20.56065.
This reflects a period of consolidation following significant market volatility over the past week. Chart patterns reveal a notable price trajectory. The Mexican Peso gained strength against the dollar in early April, pushing the pair down to nearly 19.90.
This support level proved critical when tested on April 4, triggering a sharp reversal. The subsequent three-day rally saw the dollar strengthen considerably against the peso.
The pair climbed above the 20.80 mark, representing a nearly 4.5% increase from the lows. Technical indicators show the price moved above all major moving averages during this period.
Current price action suggests traders now assess the sustainability of this rally. The pair has pulled back slightly from its peak but remains comfortably above the 20.50 level.
Moving averages on the hourly chart have converged around the 20.63 zone, creating a significant technical reference point.
Mexican Peso's Technical Outlook
Trading volumes increased substantially during the upward move, particularly on April 5-6, indicating strong market participation. The current session shows more balanced volume as the price consolidates.
The Bollinger Bands visible on the chart have narrowed after expanding during the volatile period. This typically signals decreasing volatility and potential range-bound trading in the near term.
Momentum indicators suggest the upward move has lost steam but has not reversed. The price currently sits at a critical juncture, with technical support forming around 20.56 and immediate resistance near 20.65.
The exchange rate remains a key indicator for Mexican exporters and US companies with Mexican operations. The pair has now settled into a new trading range approximately 3.5% higher than last week's levels.
Market participants watch closely for signs of the next directional move as the pair trades near the middle of its weekly range. The short-term technical outlook appears neutral following the significant price adjustment of the past three trading days.
