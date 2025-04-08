Namibia: Ambassador Zhao Weiping Pays Courtesy Call On Minister Of International Relations And Trade

On April 2, Ambassador Zhao Weiping paid a courtesy call on Hon. Amb. Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Minister of International Relations and Trade of the Republic of Namibia. Minister-Counselor Shen Jian attended.

Ambassador Zhao congratulated Minister Ashipala-Musavyi on her new appointment and said that, as good friends, China and Namibia have enjoyed frequent high-level exchanges, deepened and expanded cooperation in various fields over the 35 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations. The potential for the bilateral relations is enormous. China attaches great importance to its relations with Namibia and will work together with Namibia to actively implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing summit, continue to provide strong support for Namibia's economic and social development, and promote further growth in the bilateral relations.

Minister Ashipala-Musavyi said the Namibian side appreciates that President Xi Jinping assigned special envoy to attend the inauguration of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and thanked China for its long-term support for Namibia's economic and social development. China and Namibia share deep friendship and extensive cooperation, Namibia expects more Chinese companies to invest in Namibia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Namibia.