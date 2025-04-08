UN Rights Chief Says 'Appalled' By Reports Of Khartoum Executions

GENEVA - UN rights chief Volker Turk said Thursday that he was "appalled" by reports of extrajudicial killings of civilians in Sudan's capital Khartoum last week after its recapture by the army from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

"I am utterly appalled by the credible reports of numerous incidents of summary executions of civilians in several areas of Khartoum, on apparent suspicions that they were collaborating with the Rapid Support Forces," Turk said in a statement.

The RSF, led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has been battling the army, led by Sudan's de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, since April 2023.

Last week the army said it had retaken full control of Khartoum after weeks of attacks on the capital by the paramilitaries, though Daglo said his forces had only "repositioned".

An activist group, the Sudanese resistance committee, said Wednesday that at least 85 people had been killed in one week during the fighting.

"I urge the commanders of the Sudanese Armed Forces to take immediate measures to put an end to arbitrary deprivation of life," Turk said.

He said his office had reviewed "horrific videos" on social media since March 26 apparently showing armed men "executing civilians in cold blood" in southern and eastern Khartoum.

"In some videos, perpetrators state that they are punishing supporters of RSF," the statement said.