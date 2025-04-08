403
Marine Le Pen Accuses Judges of Political Bias
(MENAFN) After a Paris court’s decision threatened her ambition of becoming France's next president, Marine Le Pen voiced strong criticism against the judges responsible for the ruling.
During a rally with thousands of her supporters in Paris on Sunday, the far-right leader emphasized, "It’s time to stop blaming us for criticizing a legal decision. It’s not a legal decision, it’s a political decision."
Le Pen’s outrage stemmed from the embezzlement conviction, which resulted in a four-year sentence—two years suspended and two served under house arrest.
However, the most alarming consequence for her came in the form of an immediate five-year ban from holding public office. This could jeopardize her candidacy in the upcoming 2027 presidential election.
She referred to the conviction as a "political manhunt" and a "witch hunt" that had "trampled upon" the principles of law and democracy.
Despite the legal challenges she faces, Le Pen remained defiant at the rally. "I will not back down," she declared.
She expressed her belief that politics had become a "perverse game" where opponents are persecuted, adversaries criminalized, and opposition parties destroyed, all for the purpose of retaining power and driving the country toward ruin and chaos.
Le Pen was convicted of embezzling almost EURO4 million (around USD4.4 billion) in EU funds by creating fake careers for members of her group.
