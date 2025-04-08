Is AI Making Young People Rethink Their Careers?

(MENAFN
Young people who pursue vocational education and training – some two-thirds of all Swiss pupils – are increasingly seeking jobs that are less likely to be replaced by AI-based applications. We spoke with vocational school students in Bern to hear their thoughts on AI and discuss the potential risks it poses to their careers.
December 16, 2024
I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English.
I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.
I have a wealth of experience as a journalist working in Switzerland and enjoy producing videos, articles and podcasts on a range of subjects, recently focused mainly on politics and the environment.
Born in the UK, I studied law at Nottingham University, then went on to attend the first-ever post-graduate radio journalism college in London. After working as a radio journalist in the UK and then Switzerland from 1984 to 1995, I returned to the UK to complete a post-graduate diploma in film at Bournemouth Film School. I have been working as a video journalist ever since.
