China-Led Anti-US Tariff Pact Bruited As Trump 50% Deadline Looms

MENAFN - Asia Times) Tensions between Beijing and Washington have escalated after US President Donald Trump's threat to impose an additional 50% tariff on Chinese goods on April 9 if China does not meet his deadline and withdraw its announced 34% on American products by April 8.

“If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long-term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8, 2025, the United States will impose additional tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account on Monday.“Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated!”

In another post, Trump said China is the biggest tariffs-abusing country. He criticized China for raising its tariffs by 34% for American goods, on top of its“long-term ridiculously high tariffs,” and for not acknowledging his warning to abusing countries not to retaliate.

On April 2, Trump said the US would impose a 34% tariff on Chinese goods, as China had imposed a 69% tariff on American goods over the past years. (His math is controversial, to say the least .) In addition to the 20% tariff unveiled in February and March, Trump has raised the US tariffs on Chinese goods by 54% since his inauguration on January 20.

On April 4 evening, China announced 11 retaliatory measures, including a 34% tariff on all American goods, sanctions on 11 US firms and rare earth export controls to the US.

On Monday, China's Ministry of Commerce held a round-table meeting with representatives of more than 20 US firms, including Tesla, urging them to“make rational voices and take pragmatic actions to jointly maintain the stability of global production and supply chains and promote win-win cooperation.”

Beijing also called on countries hit by Trump's reciprocal tariffs to unite and fight against the unilateralism of the US.

“The United States' indiscriminate imposition of tariffs is tantamount to depriving all countries, especially countries in the Global South, of their right to development,” Lin Jian, a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said in a media briefing on Monday.