7 Miners Die Of Gas Poisoning At Coal Mine In Northern Iran

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Tehran: Seven miners died of gas poisoning at a coal mine in northern Iran's Semnan province on Monday evening, the IRIB news agency reported.

The incident occurred in Mehman Duyeh village in the city of Damghan, due to the accumulation of carbon monoxide in the mine, IRIB quoted Hossein Derakhshan, managing director of Semnan's Red Crescent Society, as saying.

Rescuers have found the bodies of the dead, four of whom were identified as Iranians and the other three as Afghans, Derakhshan said, adding that the bodies were being transferred outside the mine.