Qatari Film Makers Hail DFI Supportive Role

Doha: Qatari and Qatar-resident filmmakers have emphasized the vital role played by the Doha Film Institute (DFI) in supporting their creative projects and cinematic endeavors, helping them take their ideas to a global stage and guiding them along the right path to confidently contribute to the creative industry.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the filmmakers praised the Qumra Film Forum a cinematic incubator for emerging talents from the Arab world and beyond as a testament to DFI's commitment to nurturing new voices in cinema from Qatar and around the world. They highlighted the value of the forum's 11th edition, which offered them expert guidance and insights at various stages of their filmmaking journey.

They noted that the mentorship sessions, workshops, and panel discussions delivered by international cinema professionals during Qumra helped them better understand essential tools for honing their skills and developing their projects. These sessions also provided opportunities to connect and exchange experiences with leading names in the global film and creative industries.

Dr. Jamal Rashid Al Khunji, director of the documentary My Wallfish Mino, currently in production, told QNA that the film's title refers to a rare and elusive fish, with "Mino" meaning "fish" in Swahili. He shared that he began working on the film five years ago, and that the Doha Film Institute supported the project throughout all its stages financially and creatively including through Qumra and its global network of experts.

He added: "The Doha Film Institute has enabled us to bring our local voices to the global stage and to break prevailing stereotypes about Qatari youth. This responsibility motivates us to showcase the beauty of our country whether through drama, documentaries, or other genres."

Through his film, Al Khunji aims to explore family relationships from the perspective of an Arab man. "The conversations I have with my mother and children these are moments that usually happen behind closed doors. The film dives into themes that are rarely discussed, and I wanted to challenge stereotypical portrayals of men in this region. There are many indirect messages aimed at society."

For her part, director Jawaher Al-Thani, who is working on the feature film Sari and Ameera, said the project is currently in production. She added that she is also working on another feature film, a passion project that has taken ten years to write.

Jawaher remarked that Arab cinema is currently experiencing "a surge of brilliance and is carving out its place in the global film industry."

Commenting on her focus on desert-themed films, Al-Thani told QNA: "The desert holds a rich history and heritage that deserves to be explored and shared with the world."

Filmmaker Nadia Al Khater is participating in Qumra with her film Like a Meteor, which tells the story of a warrior-poet confronting his past.

"I work with many young people, and I see the talent pool expanding day by day," Al Khater said. "Over the past ten years, film culture in Qatar has grown tremendously. Today, there are many individuals who bring strong expertise and knowledge. Five years from now, the landscape will look very different."

Meanwhile, Maryam Al Mohannadi, a student at Northwestern University in Qatar, is presenting her film Fate and Destiny, which revolves around a young woman seeking to separate from her husband a decision that leads to a tense confrontation with her mother.

Maryam said she wanted to explore a topic that is both common and complex divorce encouraging audiences to reflect on its causes, as it is a subject with global relevance.