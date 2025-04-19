Kyiv Community Sends Another 1,100 Drones To The Frontline - Klitschko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has sent 1,100 multi-rotor drones from the city's community to Ukrainian defenders.

According to Ukrinform, Klitschko shared the update on Telegra , stating,“Another batch of much-needed aid has been sent to the front from the Kyiv community. The 27th Separate Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine received 1,100 multi-rotor systems, including FPV drones of various types - night, 8-inch, and 10-inch models.”

Since the beginning of the year, the city has allocated UAH 30 million from its budget to support this brigade, allowing the military to purchase essential equipment.

As previously reported, Klitschko had earlier handed over 3,600 drones from the city community to Ukrainian defenders.