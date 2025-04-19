Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyiv Community Sends Another 1,100 Drones To The Frontline - Klitschko

Kyiv Community Sends Another 1,100 Drones To The Frontline - Klitschko


2025-04-19 08:09:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has sent 1,100 multi-rotor drones from the city's community to Ukrainian defenders.

According to Ukrinform, Klitschko shared the update on Telegra , stating,“Another batch of much-needed aid has been sent to the front from the Kyiv community. The 27th Separate Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine received 1,100 multi-rotor systems, including FPV drones of various types - night, 8-inch, and 10-inch models.”

Since the beginning of the year, the city has allocated UAH 30 million from its budget to support this brigade, allowing the military to purchase essential equipment.

Read also: Kyiv donates 400 FPV drones to National Guard fighters

As previously reported, Klitschko had earlier handed over 3,600 drones from the city community to Ukrainian defenders.

MENAFN19042025000193011044ID1109449084

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search