Russian Shelling Continues In Kherson Region, Civilians Under Attack RMA
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.
“Unfortunately, we do not observe any lull. The shelling continues and civilians are under attack again. This is another confirmation that Russia has nothing sacred. And believing the words of the occupiers means putting yourself in danger,” he wrote.
Prokudin described what the Russian“Easter truce” looks like in the Kherson region.
“Around 18:00 - 7 apartments in a high-rise building in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson caught fire as a result of 8 enemy FPVs. 19:05 - a Russian drone hit a civilian car in Urozhayne. An hour later, another drone attacked the village. 19:12 - an enemy FPV hit Stanislav,” he informed.Read also: Russians attack village in Kherson region with drones , damaging houses
As Ukrinform reported, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine during Easter on Saturday, April 19.
Illustrative photo / National Police
