Putin Announces 'Easter Truce'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Saturday, April 19, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a temporary ceasefire in the war against Ukraine during Easter.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to BBC Russian service.

“Russia is ceasing all military operations for the duration of the truce and is awaiting Kyiv's response,” Putin stated.

He added that Russian forces would halt military operations from 18:00 on April 19 until 00:00 on April 21.

Additionally, Putin expressed support for U.S. efforts toward a peaceful resolution.