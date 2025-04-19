Putin Announces 'Easter Truce'

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-19 03:12:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, April 19, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a temporary ceasefire in the war against Ukraine during Easter.

“Russia is ceasing all military operations for the duration of the truce and is awaiting Kyiv's response,” Putin stated.

He added that Russian forces would halt military operations from 18:00 on April 19 until 00:00 on April 21.

Additionally, Putin expressed support for U.S. efforts toward a peaceful resolution.

