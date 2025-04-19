Putin Announces 'Easter Truce'
This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to BBC Russian service.
“Russia is ceasing all military operations for the duration of the truce and is awaiting Kyiv's response,” Putin stated.
He added that Russian forces would halt military operations from 18:00 on April 19 until 00:00 on April 21.Read also: Zelensky imposes sanctions on Russian celebrities, missile manufacturer
Additionally, Putin expressed support for U.S. efforts toward a peaceful resolution.
