Journalists In Peril: PJSC Demands PTI End Deadly Silence On Media Safety Law
Meeting in Peshawar on Friday, the coalition slammed the PTI-led provincial government for its inaction over a long-pending draft law aimed at ensuring the safety and protection of journalists.“The safety issue has been dragging for years. Where is the draft law now? What progress has been made?” the coalition asked in a strongly worded press statement.Presided over by senior journalist Saif
- Islam Saifi, the meeting expressed alarm over the worsening security situation for media professionals in the region.“In absence of a legal safety net, journalism is becoming a life-taking profession,” the statement said, reminding the government of the many journalists the province has already lost to violence and impunity.
The PJSC resolved to press the government of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to emulate Sindh, which enacted a journalist protection law in 2022.
Khyber Union of Journalists President Kashif Ud din revealed that the coalition had submitted its proposed draft twice-once during Asad Qaiser's tenure as assembly speaker, and again under Mushtaq Ghani-but has yet to receive a response.
“The PTI made promises. Now it's time to act,” said Iqbal Khattak, Executive Director of Freedom Network, which hosts PJSC's secretariat. He urged the government to table the journalist safety bill in the provincial assembly without further delay.
The meeting, attended by prominent journalists, legal experts, and civil society members, also resolved to engage with parliamentary party leaders and uncover the current status of the draft law.
While the PJSC kept its future steps confidential for now, members signaled firm resolve to escalate their advocacy efforts until the province enacts a legal shield for its embattled journalist community.
“Delay is no longer an option,” said Advocate Noor Alam Khan.“The issue is under process-but it's time we found out exactly where it stands.”
