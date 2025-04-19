U.S. To Halve Its Troops In Syria

MENAFN - Nam News Network) WASHINGTON, Apr 20 (NNN-XINHUA) – The United States will roughly halve its troops in Syria to less than 1,000, in the coming months, said a U.S. military official, on Friday.

“Today (Friday), the secretary of defence directed the consolidation of U.S. forces in Syria,” said Pentagon spokesman, Sean Parnell, in a statement,“This deliberate and conditions-based process will bring the U.S. footprint in Syria down to less than 1,000 U.S. forces in the coming months.”

He added that, the U.S. Central Command will“remain poised to continue strikes against the remnants of the Daesh in Syria.”

Over 5,000 U.S. troops have been deployed in Iraq, to support the Iraqi forces during the battles against the Daesh militants since 2014.

The troops were part of the U.S.-led international coalition against Daesh targets in both Iraq and Syria.

The Syrian government has repeatedly accused the U.S. forces of stealing Syrian oil and depriving the Syrians of their own resources, amid a harsh economic situation caused largely by the U.S. sanctions.

The U.S. forces have established various bases in the oil-rich areas in north-eastern Syria's Al-Hasakah province, and took control of the oil and gas fields there.– NNN-XINHUA