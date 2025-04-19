PSG Beat Le Havre To Stay On Course For Unbeaten Ligue 1 Season

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain stayed on course to complete the Ligue 1 season without losing a game as the Champions League semi-finalists beat struggling Le Havre 2-1 on Saturday.

Desire Doue and Goncalo Ramos scored the goals for PSG either side of half-time at the Parc des Princes, as coach Luis Enrique changed almost his entire starting line-up following the midweek European clash with Aston Villa.

PSG had already secured a fourth successive Ligue 1 title before this game, and their 10th consecutive league win leaves them on 77 points with five matches remaining.

No side has ever completed an entire French top-flight campaign unbeaten.

Achraf Hakimi and Bradley Barcola were the only players to keep their place in the PSG line-up at kick-off, following the 3-2 defeat away to Aston Villa which saw them edge through to the last four of the Champions League and a tie against Arsenal.

Doue gave PSG the lead inside eight minutes, and Ramos made the most of his chance in the starting line-up by making it 2-0 shortly after half-time.

Issa Soumare pulled one back for Le Havre, but the result leaves the Normandy side still in the relegation play-off places.

Saturday's other Ligue 1 games see second-placed Monaco host Strasbourg, who are sixth, and third-placed Marseille entertain doomed Montpellier.