Children's Park In Simferopol Being Destroyed Under Pretext Of 'Reconstruction'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Simferopol, a children's park is being destroyed under the pretext of 'reconstruction,' according to the National Resistance Center.

“The occupiers are closing one of the last remaining places in Simferopol that still bore traces of peaceful life - the Children's Park. Officially, the closure is attributed to 'reconstruction' and infrastructure updates. In reality, it is a complete restriction on access to the area, including the zoo, attractions, and playgrounds,” the National Resistance Center posted on Telegram .

The report highlights that a new fortification, complete with barbed wire fencing and a VIP zone for war criminals, has been constructed on the site of the children's beach.

“Instead of renovation, this is privatization and militarization. 'Reconstruction' is merely a cover for the seizure of territories,” the center added.

As previously reported, in Crimea, the occupiers have converted the Artek children's camp into a military recreation center.