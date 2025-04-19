Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Children's Park In Simferopol Being Destroyed Under Pretext Of 'Reconstruction'

Children's Park In Simferopol Being Destroyed Under Pretext Of 'Reconstruction'


2025-04-19 08:09:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Simferopol, a children's park is being destroyed under the pretext of 'reconstruction,' according to the National Resistance Center.

“The occupiers are closing one of the last remaining places in Simferopol that still bore traces of peaceful life - the Children's Park. Officially, the closure is attributed to 'reconstruction' and infrastructure updates. In reality, it is a complete restriction on access to the area, including the zoo, attractions, and playgrounds,” the National Resistance Center posted on Telegram .

The report highlights that a new fortification, complete with barbed wire fencing and a VIP zone for war criminals, has been constructed on the site of the children's beach.

Read also: Russian occupiers in Crimea step up patrols to detect guerrillas

“Instead of renovation, this is privatization and militarization. 'Reconstruction' is merely a cover for the seizure of territories,” the center added.

As previously reported, in Crimea, the occupiers have converted the Artek children's camp into a military recreation center.

MENAFN19042025000193011044ID1109449085

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search