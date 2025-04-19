Children's Park In Simferopol Being Destroyed Under Pretext Of 'Reconstruction'
“The occupiers are closing one of the last remaining places in Simferopol that still bore traces of peaceful life - the Children's Park. Officially, the closure is attributed to 'reconstruction' and infrastructure updates. In reality, it is a complete restriction on access to the area, including the zoo, attractions, and playgrounds,” the National Resistance Center posted on Telegram .
The report highlights that a new fortification, complete with barbed wire fencing and a VIP zone for war criminals, has been constructed on the site of the children's beach.Read also: Russian occupiers in Crimea step up patrols to detect guerrillas
“Instead of renovation, this is privatization and militarization. 'Reconstruction' is merely a cover for the seizure of territories,” the center added.
As previously reported, in Crimea, the occupiers have converted the Artek children's camp into a military recreation center.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment