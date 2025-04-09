Gold Forecast Today 08/04: Selling Pressure Mounts (Video)
- Gold futures have been hammered during the trading session on Monday as we continue to see a lot of questions asked about the gold market. Not necessarily that everybody is shunning gold at the moment. I think it has a lot more to do with the idea that traders out there are trying to cash in any gains that they have to cover for margin calls.
So, at this point in time, I think we have to watch this very closely as we are not only at the crucial $3,000 level, but also, we are starting to approach the 50 day EMA. I do think gold goes higher over the longer term, but this is a major if you will, a major correction that's been needed. And with this being the case, I think you're going to find value. The problem is, do you have enough wherewithal to hang on to the very volatile market? I'm not willing to short gold. I don't know if I'm buying it quite yet. But I am interested in this area.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewSo really what the gold market needs is a day or two of stability and that might have more people jumping in. I do think we eventually go higher and based on the bullish flag that we had broken out of previously, there is a measured move to the $3,300 level. We got to the $3,200 level, but now we've retraced enough that I think sooner or later this gets interesting.
