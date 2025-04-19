Iran Strongly Condemns 'Brutal' US Airstrikes On Yemen's Fuel Port

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Apr 20 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, on Friday strongly condemned the U.S. lethal airstrikes on the Yemeni fuel port of Ras Isa.

He made the remarks in a statement, released by the ministry, in response to the overnight U.S. airstrikes on the Yemeni port on Thursday, which killed at least 80 people.

Baghaei said, the attacks were“a clear instance of the crime of aggression and in flagrant violation of the fundamental principles and regulations of the United Nations Charter and international law.”

He stressed that, the U.S.“aggressions” against Yemen aligned with its“all-out support for Israel's occupation and genocide” in the occupied Palestinian territories, and would escalate insecurity in the region and threaten international peace and security.

The strikes started late Thursday night. According to Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, the victims included workers and employees of the port, who came under violent U.S. airstrikes while on duty.

The U.S. Central Command confirmed in a statement that, it struck and destroyed Ras Isa on Thursday“to eliminate this source of fuel for” and“degrade the economic source of power” of the Houthis.

In mid-March, U.S. President, Donald Trump, ordered“decisive and powerful military action” against the Houthis, after they announced plans to resume attacks on Israeli targets, citing Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza as the reason.– NNN-IRNA