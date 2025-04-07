Discover Cala De Mar, The Secluded Luxury In Ixtapa, Mexico

Cala de Mar Aerial View

Cala de Mar Cliffside Room

Cala de Mar Resort & Spa offers a secluded luxury escape like no other in Mexico.

IXTAPA, MEXICO, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Set along the Pacific coastline in Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Cala de Mar Resort & Spa presents a tranquil retreat designed to highlight the natural beauty and cultural richness of the region. With direct ocean views and a focus on privacy and wellness, the resort provides guests with an environment conducive to rest, exploration, and meaningful experiences.Accommodations Designed for PrivacyCala de Mar features 59 oceanfront suites, each with a private terrace and plunge pool. The resort's architectural design incorporates natural materials and local elements, offering a blend of contemporary features with traditional Mexican aesthetics. Room categories range from Cliffside Oceanfront Suites to the Penthouse Master Suite, each created to foster a sense of space and seclusion.Tailored HospitalityEach guest is paired with a Personal Assistant, available to support individual preferences throughout the stay-from scheduling in-room dining to coordinating off-site excursions. Early check-in and late check-out are offered when available, without additional fees, to help create a flexible and guest-centric experience. The resort also hosts private events, retreats, and weddings, supported by an on-site planning team.*Culinary Programming and Local Cuisine*Dining at Cala de Mar includes four distinct venues:*A Mares – Regional Mexican dishes served in an indoor, climate-controlled setting.*Seafood Market – A casual, open-air grill featuring daily seafood selections.*Terrace Bar – Ceviche, sushi, and an extensive collection of tequila and mezcal.*Las Rocas – All-day dining with ocean views, offering both Mexican and international fare.Guests may also choose in-room dining, and beachfront dinners, or participate in culinary workshops such as cooking classes, tastings, and chef-led market tours.El Capricho Spa and Wellness OfferingsThe 6,000-square-foot El Capricho Spa provides treatments rooted in local wellness traditions. Facilities include five treatment rooms, hydrotherapy options, and outdoor treatment spaces. Additional wellness amenities include two infinity pools, a fitness center, and daily yoga and Pilates classes. The resort recently introduced a pre-Hispanic steam bath (Temazcal), guided meditation, and wellness consultations for a more holistic experience.Recreational and Cultural ActivitiesCala de Mar offers a range of guided outdoor activities and cultural programming:-Water Excursions – Snorkeling, scuba diving, paddleboarding, deep-sea fishing, and yacht charters.-Land-Based Options – Hiking, horseback riding, and nature observation.-Cultural Experiences – Cooking demonstrations, artisan workshops, and regional tours.-Golf – Preferred access to nearby championship courses.Seasonal offerings such as whale watching and zip-lining are also available for those seeking adventure.Travel and AccessibilityThe resort is accessible via Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo International Airport (ZIH), with direct flights from multiple North American cities including Los Angeles, Dallas, Toronto, and Vancouver. Domestic routes connect the area to major hubs such as Mexico City and Guadalajara. Cala de Mar arranges private transfers to ensure a smooth arrival experience.For photos, click here

