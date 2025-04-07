403
Lebanese President Pushes Reforms, UN Resolution Enforcement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 7 (KUNA) -- Lebanon's president Joseph Aoun underlined Beirut's commitment towards national reforms, in addition to the complete enforcement of UN resolution 1701, which calls for a truce between Israel and Lebanese group Hezbollah, his office said on Monday.
"Reforms and disarmament are Lebanese demands, as well as demands of the international community," the Lebanese president was quoted as saying amid talks with US Task Force on Lebanon chief Edward Gabriel, emphasizing national commitment to such goals.
As part of efforts to set in motion national reforms, he cited a "banking secrecy law" signed last week, coupled with a draft law to "restructure" the banking sector as cases in point, while simultaneously pushing the need to implement UN resolution 1701.
He went on underline the importance of "resorting to dialogue," saying that Lebanon has no place for weapons or armed groups, which can only exist "within the framework" of the state, added the Lebanese president.
On his visit to Beirut, the US official said it was tantamount to a "message" from Washington calling for the need to "disarm Hezbollah and implement the necessary reforms" for Lebanon to receive financial aid, he added. (end)
