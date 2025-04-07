Milan Laser Hair Removal Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Weiler assumed the role of CEO following Milan Laser co-founder and former CEO Shikhar Saxena, M.D., transitioning at the end of 2024 to focus on his role as Chairman of the Board.

"To witness and contribute to Milan's growth and success over the past several years has been so rewarding," said Weiler. "I'm excited to step into this position and lead Milan into its next chapter, building on our strong foundation as the industry leader in laser hair removal."

Since joining Milan Laser, Weiler has played a key role in helping the company grow from 86 clinics to more than 390 locations nationwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome Clint as our new CEO," said Saxena. "His leadership, strategic vision, and deep understanding of our business make him the ideal choice to guide the company into its next phase of growth, innovation, and excellence for both of our employees and customers."

About Milan Laser Hair Removal

Founded in 2012 by two board-certified medical doctors in Omaha, Nebraska, Milan Laser Hair Removal is the nation's largest laser hair removal provider. Milan Laser is a premier employer with more than 390 locations in 37 states and 1,700+ employees nationally. Laser hair removal is all Milan Laser does, performing more than 50,000 treatments each month. Milan Laser provides life-long results for all genders and skin tones in a safe, judgment-free environment, and all treatments are performed by highly trained medical professionals. For more information, visit .

