GA-ASI Expands Targeting Capability For MQ-9B Seaguardian(R)
SAN DIEGO, CA, Apr 7, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has demonstrated software that will provide in-flight target updates that will enable the MQ-9B SeaGuardian® Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to close gaps on maritime targets. In a recent ground test, GA-ASI demonstrated the ability to send sensor data to the missile via Link 16 messaging. The software, part of General Atomics' Quadratix software enterprise, was validated in a Systems Integration Lab and is gearing up for a live-fire demonstration later this year.
"We continue to build on the innovative capabilities of SeaGuardian for the U.S. Navy," said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. "The targeting we've demonstrated will be especially valuable in contested environments, enabling an unmanned asset like SeaGuardian to be used for higher-risk missions instead of putting manned assets at risk."
Being able to fire and use SeaGuardian for targeting will significantly enhance the aircraft's mission set. GA-ASI first showcased its targeting capability for SeaGuardian during the U.S. Navy's Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC ) 2024.
SeaGuardian is a maritime derivative of GA-ASI's MQ-9B SkyGuardian® and remains the first UAS to offer multi-domain Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Targeting (ISR&T) as an internal payload that can search the ocean's surface and its depths in support of Fleet Operations.
With strong demand already in place, GA-ASI anticipates increasing interest in the MQ-9B SeaGuardian because it delivers high-end maritime capabilities at a significantly lower cost than traditional manned maritime platforms.
About GA-ASI
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 8 million flight hours, the Predator® line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper®, MQ-1C Gray Eagle® 25M, MQ-20 Avenger®, XQ-67A, YFQ-42A, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian®/SeaGuardian®. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.
