Iron Workers Union Supports Jesscraft Worker Strike
OXFORD, Conn., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, workers at the Western CT materials handling company, Jescraft, went on strike, with the full support of the Iron Workers Union, to demand the company's recognition of their union and negotiation of a fair contract.
The workers, who are organizing under the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Iron Workers, have cited concerns over workplace safety hazards and unsafe management practices. These issues include the failure to maintain essential machinery, which forces employees to move heavy loads of material manually among other safety hazards.
"The roof leaks when it snows or rains, and the welding areas and electrical outlets get wet," said Domenic Lewis, a welder at Jescraft. "This has been addressed multiple times but has not been taken seriously."
Last Friday, the workers clearly outlined their demands to management by delivering voluntary recognition papers directly to the company owners. However, after a second appeal to management failed to prompt any action from Jescraft's owners, the workers decided to strike. "Our priority is the safety and well-being of every worker." John Bielak Executive Director with the Iron Workers International Organizing Department went on to say, "The situation at Jescraft underscores the urgent need for a fair contract that addresses both workplace safety and the rights of our members." Workers hope this action compels management to take their demands seriously and come back to the bargaining table, where a good union contract can be negotiated.
The Iron Workers Union (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, clean energy, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.
