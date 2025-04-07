Homewatch Caregivers® Celebrates 45 Years Of Compassionate Care

Reflecting on Company-Wide Milestones and Looking Ahead to Future Innovations

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Homewatch CareGivers, a leading provider of in-home care services, proudly celebrates its 45th anniversary. This milestone reflects the company's unwavering commitment to providing compassionate and high-quality care to families and individuals across the globe.

Founded in 1980 by Paul Sauer, Homewatch CareGivers began with a vision to offer personalized, in-home care that allows individuals to maintain their independence and dignity. Over the past 45 years, the company has grown from a small family venture in Denver, Colorado, to a global franchise with hundreds of locations across North America and internationally.

"Leading Homewatch CareGivers into our 45th year is a milestone that reflects our unwavering commitment to providing compassionate and high-quality care," said Todd Houghton, President of Homewatch CareGivers. "It signifies our dedication to supporting families and enhancing the lives of those we serve. As we celebrate this anniversary, we honor our legacy of trust and excellence while embracing innovative approaches to meet the evolving needs of our clients. This journey is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and it inspires us to continue making a positive impact in the communities we serve. Here's to many more years of exceptional care and service."

Milestones Over the Years



1983 : Expanded beyond Colorado, marking the start of a national presence.

1996 : Introduced the franchise model, allowing the company to touch more lives.

2003 : Launched proprietary care management software, enhancing service quality and efficiency.

2010 : Went international, bringing compassionate care to families worldwide.

2018 : Rolled out the Total Care Solutions program, offering comprehensive options for clients with complex needs.

2024 : Launched Homewatch CareGivers Total Care Solutions – an innovative technology and subscription-based product. 2025 : Homewatch CareGivers launches Certified Dementia Care Specialist Training. This groundbreaking program emphasizes the importance of cultural sensitivity, inclusivity, and a person-centered approach to dementia care.

Looking Ahead

Homewatch CareGivers continues to innovate and expand its services to meet the growing needs of its clients. One of the company's latest initiatives is the Certified Dementia Care Specialist Training program, which emphasizes cultural sensitivity, inclusivity, and a person-centered approach to dementia care. This program aims to equip caregivers with the tools and knowledge necessary for compassionate, individualized care while respecting the unique needs of those living with dementia.

As Homewatch CareGivers looks to the future, the company remains committed to its core values of compassion, integrity, excellence, innovation, and empowerment. These guiding principles have shaped the company culture and fueled its expansion.

For more information about Homewatch CareGivers and its services, visit . Additional information about Homewatch CareGivers' history can be found here,

Founded in 1980, Homewatch CareGivers is one of the most experienced network of providers of full-service home care for people of all ages. Caregivers are triple-screened and continually trained and supervised to provide reliable, compassionate, and highly skilled services in companion, personal and comprehensive care. Home care services are personalized for each client and customized care plans are administered through a network of 234 locations. Each location is independently owned and operated by a franchisee. Services may vary by location. Certain locations solely provide nonmedical care services.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 15 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See for more information.

