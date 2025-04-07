Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BAE Systems To Power New Hybrid-Electric Bus Fleet In San Francisco

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BAE Systems' electric drive technology has been operating on SFMTA buses since 2007, demonstrating a longstanding commitment to service and support. The Gen3 system builds on proven components with next-generation developments, incorporating advanced materials such as silicon carbide (SiC) with a lightweight, compact design to maximize electrical efficiency. Backed by nearly three decades of continuous innovation, the system will enable the SFMTA to maintain a reliable and efficient transit operation.

"BAE Systems' Gen3 system will help the SFMTA achieve its goals by providing dependable, zero-emission capable technology," said Bob Lamanna, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. "Hybrid buses equipped with our technology will deliver immediate benefits, such as reducing emissions and improving air quality, while advancing San Francisco toward a zero-emission transit system."

The Gen3 system includes a traction motor, onboard energy storage, and smart-power electronics to create a clean, integrated electric propulsion and accessory power system for the buses. The upgraded modular power control system and electric motor use a reduced number of components, connections, and cables. This simplified solution increases reliability and makes it easier to service, while delivering a smooth and quiet ride for passengers.

Hybrid buses with BAE Systems' electric drive systems offer enhanced efficiency, including engine start-stop and geofencing technology to automatically switch to full electric mode in designated green zones, delivering zero-emission benefits without the need for grid-connected charging.

BAE Systems has nearly 30 years of experience developing and integrating electric power and propulsion systems for buses and heavy-duty vehicles. The company has more than 19,000 propulsion systems in service on transit buses worldwide, including on hybrid-electric, battery-electric, and hydrogen fuel cell applications. Its electric propulsion technology is developed and serviced at the company's facilities in Endicott, New York and Rochester, UK.

