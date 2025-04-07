Knightvest Capital Names Madison Tappan Chief Investment Officer

"Madison's proven track record, deep knowledge of the multifamily sector, and strong leadership make him the ideal person to guide our investment strategy," said David Moore, founder and CEO of Knightvest Capital . "As we enter the next phase of our growth journey, Madison will be instrumental in advancing our mission to create communities of excellence and deliver dependable, market-leading returns."

Madison brings a wealth of experience to the role. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of Acquisitions at Knightvest, focusing on new investment opportunities in the Dallas–Fort Worth area. Before that, he was a Vice President in Goldman Sachs' U.S. Real Estate team, overseeing the firm's multifamily equity investments across the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. Madison began his real estate career at Knightvest in 2014, where he held multiple roles, including Director of Investor Relations.

"It's a privilege to step into the CIO role at such an exciting time for Knightvest," said Madison. "I look forward to building on Knightvest's strong track record by identifying compelling investment opportunities that deliver long-term value for our investors and strengthen the communities we serve."

ABOUT KNIGHTVEST CAPITAL

Knightvest is an industry-leading multifamily investment and management firm known for creating communities of excellence and delivering dependable results that enable investors, employees, and residents to thrive. As a vertically integrated firm, Knightvest specializes in renovating and repositioning multifamily properties. Its unique approach is focused on setting a new standard in design-driven quality, executing with operational efficiency, and leading with a people-first culture. Since its founding in 2007, Knightvest has invested over $10 billion to acquire over 60,000 units across high-growth metro areas in Texas, Arizona, the Carolinas, and Florida to become one of the largest apartment owners in the United States.

