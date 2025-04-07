Pharmacann Opens 51St Location, Third Dispensary In Massachusetts

CHICAGO, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaCann Inc ., one of the nation's largest privately held, vertically integrated cannabis companies, has opened its third Verilife Massachusetts dispensary, located in Newton, Mas . This medical and recreational dispensary is the company's 51st, which includes both the Verilife and LivWell retail brands.

Verilife Newton, found in the Chestnut Hill village of Newton, offers a wide selection of high-quality medical and recreational cannabis products. The dispensary is conveniently accessible to residents of Brookline, Watertown, Waltham, Needham, Weston, Wellesley, Dedham and beyond.

The Newton dispensary will be open seven days a week, serving Massachusetts residents, out-of-state visitors, and medical patients with valid, state-issued medical marijuana cards.

About PharmaCann

PharmaCann is one of the largest privately held, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with operations in eight states. PharmaCann is committed to growing its portfolio of premium cannabis brands and delivering high-quality products to both medical and adult-use markets.

SOURCE PharmaCann

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED