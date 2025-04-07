Pharmacann Opens 51St Location, Third Dispensary In Massachusetts
CHICAGO, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaCann Inc ., one of the nation's largest privately held, vertically integrated cannabis companies, has opened its third Verilife Massachusetts dispensary, located in Newton, Mas . This medical and recreational dispensary is the company's 51st, which includes both the Verilife and LivWell retail brands.
Verilife Newton, found in the Chestnut Hill village of Newton, offers a wide selection of high-quality medical and recreational cannabis products. The dispensary is conveniently accessible to residents of Brookline, Watertown, Waltham, Needham, Weston, Wellesley, Dedham and beyond.
The Newton dispensary will be open seven days a week, serving Massachusetts residents, out-of-state visitors, and medical patients with valid, state-issued medical marijuana cards.
About PharmaCann
PharmaCann is one of the largest privately held, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with operations in eight states. PharmaCann is committed to growing its portfolio of premium cannabis brands and delivering high-quality products to both medical and adult-use markets.
SOURCE PharmaCannWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment