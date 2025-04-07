Window Hero Expands Its Footprint Into Nebraska With New Location

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Window Hero Northwest Omaha owner Trent Larson, a Nebraska native, said he has always valued hard work and community service and hopes to provide exceptional customer service to residents in Bennington, Elkhorn, Omaha, Valley, Waterloo and the surrounding areas.

"I'm very excited to be opening the first location in Nebraska and plan to use my years of experience in the workforce to make Window Hero Northwest Omaha a success," he said. "I want to make a real, tangible impact on customers while serving the metro area I've called home for nearly three decades."

Larson was born and raised in Osceloa, Nebraska, and received a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Nebraska and a master's degree in computer science from Creighton University. He built a successful career in information technology, working with start-ups, non-profits and Fortune 500 companies.

When he's not working, he enjoys golfing, fishing and spending time with his wife, Jackie. The couple has been married for 29 years and has two children, Bailey, a student at the University of Nebraska, and Tucker, a freshman at Concordia High School in Omaha.

"With Window Hero, I am committed to providing the highest quality service possible," he said. "I look forward to serving my neighbors in the Omaha metro area with the same dedication that has defined my life and career."

Window Hero specializes in a wide range of exterior cleaning services, including window cleaning, gutter care, pressure washing, and soft washing. The company offers both routine maintenance and one-time deep cleaning solutions.

For more information about Window Hero Northwest Omaha, please call (402) 697-5700 or visit .

About Window Hero

Window Hero is a trusted and reliable company specializing in a wide range of exterior cleaning services. Whether it's window cleaning, gutter care, pressure washing, soft washing, gutter guard installation or even solar panel cleaning, Window Hero has the right team of experts, skills and equipment to get the job done right. Window Hero offers routine maintenance and one-time deep cleaning services. Founded in 2005 as Labor Panes, founder Tyler Kirk started the company as a residential window cleaning service before expanding it to offer a variety of exterior cleaning, repair and maintenance services. For more information about Window Hero, please visit .

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, Top Rail Fence, Yard Patrol Pros, and Roof Scientist – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE HomeFront Brands