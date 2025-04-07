Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

AIG Technology Strategy Company Profile 2025 - Digital Transformation Strategies And Innovation Programs


2025-04-07 07:16:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: AIG 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into AIG's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

AIG is a multi-line insurance group. The group provides life insurance, property and casualty insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to individuals and businesses. It offers a variety of insurance products, including general liability, directors and officers' liability, property, workers' compensation, marine, aerospace, environmental, commercial automobile liability, term life, universal life, fidelity, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, and errors and omissions. It also offers political risk insurance, accident and health insurance, personal auto insurance, travel insurance, and individual and group retirement products. It markets and distributes products through brokers, captive and independent agents, affinity partners, retailers, and airlines and travel agents.
The report provides information and insights into AIG's tech activities, including:

  • Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.
  • Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.
  • Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.
  • Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insights into AIG's tech operations
  • Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives
  • Gain insights into its technology themes under focus
  • Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Investments
  • Partnership & Investments Network Map
  • ICT Budget
  • Key Executives

Company coverage includes:

  • AWS
  • Democrance
  • Duck Creek Technologies
  • BlackRock
  • VSPAGY
  • BridgeBio Pharma
  • Azur

For more information about this company profile visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN07042025004107003653ID1109398043

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search