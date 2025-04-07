AIG Technology Strategy Company Profile 2025 - Digital Transformation Strategies And Innovation Programs
The report provides insights into AIG's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
AIG is a multi-line insurance group. The group provides life insurance, property and casualty insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to individuals and businesses. It offers a variety of insurance products, including general liability, directors and officers' liability, property, workers' compensation, marine, aerospace, environmental, commercial automobile liability, term life, universal life, fidelity, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, and errors and omissions. It also offers political risk insurance, accident and health insurance, personal auto insurance, travel insurance, and individual and group retirement products. It markets and distributes products through brokers, captive and independent agents, affinity partners, retailers, and airlines and travel agents.
The report provides information and insights into AIG's tech activities, including:
- Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches. Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insights into AIG's tech operations Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives Gain insights into its technology themes under focus Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Investments Partnership & Investments Network Map ICT Budget Key Executives
Company coverage includes:
- AWS Democrance Duck Creek Technologies BlackRock VSPAGY BridgeBio Pharma Azur
