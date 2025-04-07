403
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives UAE's Youth Affairs State Minister
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received UAE's State Minister for Youth Affairs Dr. Sultan Al-Neyadi, and astronauts Nora Al-Matrooshi and Mohammad Al-Mulla at Bayan Palace Monday morning.
Kuwait's Information and Culture Minister and State Minister for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and Crown Prince's Office Director Lieutenant General Jamal Al-Theyab attended the reception. (end)
