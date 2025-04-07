403
Venezuelan Regime Claims False Flag Plot, But Who Believes Them?
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Venezuelan government, led by Nicolás Maduro, now alleges a "false flag" operation is being orchestrated against it in disputed waters near Guyana.
Vice President Delcy Rodríguez claimed Sunday that external actors, including U.S. businessman Erik Prince and opposition leader María Corina Machado, are plotting to attack ExxonMobil's oil platform in the contested maritime area.
The government argues this supposed operation aims to justify aggression against Venezuela and undermine its sovereignty. These accusations come as Venezuela and Guyana remain locked in a decades-long territorial dispute over the Esequibo region.
This resource-rich area spans over 140,000 square kilometers. Venezuela insists ExxonMobi operates unlawfully in waters pending delimitation under the 1966 Geneva Agreement, accusing Guyana of violating the accord by unilaterally asserting jurisdiction.
The Venezuelan military vowed to respond decisively to any perceived threats, framing the alleged plot as an imperialist strategy to provoke conflict. However, the Maduro regime's credibility is at an all-time low, both domestically and internationally.
Years of electoral fraud, repression, and economic collapse have left Venezuelans and foreign observers deeply skeptical of any claims made by the government.
Venezuela's Political Crisis Deepens Amid Fraudulent Election
The 2024 presidential election, widely regarded as fraudulent, saw opposition candidate Edmundo González win 67% of the vote. Yet Maduro declared victory without releasing full results, further isolating his administration and solidifying its reputation as a usurper regime.
The regime's history of silencing dissent through arrests, torture, and forced disappearances has only deepened public distrust. Following the contested election, over 2,200 protesters were detained, with nearly 2,000 political prisoners currently held.
Human rights organizations accuse the government of using state terror to suppress opposition and maintain control. These actions have eroded institutional trust and left many Venezuelans dismissive of official narratives.
The alleged "false flag" operation appears to be another attempt by Maduro's government to rally nationalist support and distract from internal crises. Critics argue that these claims lack evidence and fit a pattern of using external threats to shift focus away from domestic failures.
While tensions with Guyana over the Esequibo region are real and economically significant, many question whether the regime's accusations are credible or merely propaganda.
For a government that has repeatedly lied to its people and manipulated democratic processes to cling to power, convincing anyone of its claims is an uphill battle. The Maduro regime may continue issuing proclamations about conspiracies and imperialist plots, but after years of deceit and repression, who is left to believe them?
