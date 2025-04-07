Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Shelling Of Kherson Injures Pregnant Woman, Her Child

2025-04-07 05:08:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A pregnant woman and a child were injured in Kherson as a result of Russian shelling. A Russian projectile struck their home, and the mother shielded her son with her own body.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"A pregnant woman and a child were injured in Kherson due to Russian shelling," the statement reads.

Following the strike, a 31-year-old woman from Kherson and her approximately two-year-old son were trapped under the rubble. The mother protected her child with her own body.

Both victims were rescued from the rubble and are currently receiving medical care in hospital.

According to the regional administration, the boy sustained blast injuries and a concussion. The woman, who is six months pregnant, suffered blast trauma and a head injury.

Photo: Ministry of Health of Ukraine

