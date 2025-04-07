403
Zelenskyy Calls for Enhanced Air Defense Support from Allies
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday that he had ordered his defense and foreign ministers to increase communication with international partners, particularly the United States, to secure additional air defense systems, including Patriot batteries.
This initiative comes ahead of the forthcoming Ramstein-format meeting.
In a statement posted on Telegram, Zelenskyy highlighted two main areas of focus: “Air defense, specifically Patriots, and deployment coordination — pushing for the closest possible decisions and working through all details.”
He further noted that he had also directed efforts to strengthen bilateral relations, especially with the United States, “which has the capacity to help stop any terror.”
Zelenskyy emphasized that “the right decisions are needed to protect as many lives as possible from Russian ballistic strikes,” adding that reinforcing Ukraine’s air defense would also contribute to strengthening diplomatic efforts.
In light of a recent Russian missile attack, Zelenskyy claimed that some rockets were launched from the Black Sea and pointed out that Ukraine’s allies were already aware of the vessels and locations involved in the attack.
“This is why Russia distorts diplomacy and refuses an unconditional ceasefire,” he explained. “They want to preserve the ability to strike our cities and ports from the sea.”
He claimed that implementing a maritime ceasefire would not just ensure safe navigation and secure food supply paths but also contribute to greater security and peace overall.
