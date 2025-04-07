Afghan, Uzbeks Officials Discuss Boosting Healthcare Ties

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Health Minister Maulvi Noor Jalal Jalali and Uzbek Ambassador Oybek Usmanov have discussed enhancing healthcare cooperation, including the import of medicines and medical equipment from Tashkent to Kabul.

A statement from the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral ties with Uzbekistan, particularly in healthcare.

The meeting focused on facilitating the import of high-quality medicines and medical equipment, improving the capacity of Afghan healthcare workers, and fostering overall collaboration between the two countries in the health sector.

Jalali emphasized the significance of Uzbekistan's partnership in improving Afghanistan's healthcare system.

“To strengthen our healthcare sector, it is essential to enhance the skills of our healthcare workers and ensure access to modern medicines and equipment. Through strong bilateral cooperation, we can make significant progress and provide high-quality medical services to our patients,” he added.

He also stressed that all medicines imported into Afghanistan, whether from Uzbekistan or other countries, must be registered with the MoPH's Food and Drug Authority to ensure their quality and safety.

In response, the Uzbek delegation expressed appreciation for the ongoing collaboration and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Afghanistan's healthcare sector.

Ambassador Usmanov pledged to assist in building the capacity of Afghan healthcare workers and to continue exporting high-quality medicines to Afghanistan.

