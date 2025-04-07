403
Beijing assures Russia-China ties no threat to other countries
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured that the strong partnership between Russia and China does not pose a threat to any other nation, nor can it be influenced by external forces. During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Wang explained that the two countries are pursuing their own long-term interests, maintaining a relationship that is non-aligned, non-confrontational, and does not target any third parties.
In response to a recent U.S. intelligence report suggesting that the China-Russia alliance serves as a counterbalance to U.S. power, Wang reaffirmed that their partnership is an important stabilizing force in a world that is undergoing rapid change. He also emphasized that both nations, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, have a special responsibility to maintain peace and contribute to global development.
Wang’s comments came after a three-day visit to Moscow, during which discussions focused on enhancing bilateral ties and addressing global issues, including the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Despite concerns raised in the U.S. threat assessment, which highlighted cooperation between Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea to challenge U.S. interests, Wang reiterated that the relationship between China and Russia does not aim to undermine other countries' security.
