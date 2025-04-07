GPN Women In Leadership Awards Honors Female Trailblazers And Celebrates The Launch Of #Helpla

Honorable Fiona Ma the State Treasurer of California is awarded for her leadership by Houda Chami and Dr. Kayte Susse captured by Getty Images Photographer Wil Roberts

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On Sunday, March 23, Beverly Hills played host to an inspiring afternoon of recognition, connection, and impact at the Women in Leadership Awards, an exclusive celebration co-hosted by Houda Chami, founder of Girls Power Network (GPN), and Dr. Kayte Susse, President of GPN and founder of #HelpLA.Held at a private estate on Mulholland Drive owned by David Rivero, the event honored powerhouse women who are driving meaningful change in their industries and communities-while also commemorating the official launch of #HelpLA, a nonprofit initiative uniting diverse communities across Los Angeles to create lasting social impact.Among the most moving moments of the evening was a special recognition presented by The Honorable Fiona Ma, California State Treasurer, to Dr. Kayte Susse, Houda Chami, and Alicia Hanf, in honor of their leadership and dedication to empowering women and underserved communities.“Receiving this recognition from Treasurer Fiona Ma is a powerful testament to Girls Power Network's mission - bringing women together to uplift, inspire, and create opportunities that change lives,” said Houda Chami.“We're not just building a network - we're cultivating a movement of fearless leaders dedicated to growth, empowerment, and lasting impact.”As Treasurer of the world's fifth-largest economy, overseeing more than $124 billion in state investments, Fiona Ma's presence was a powerful reminder of the importance of financial literacy, equity, and the role of women in shaping California's future.“#HelpLA is not just an initiative - it's a recommitment to Los Angeles,” said Dr. Kayte Susse.“It reminds us that true progress comes when we connect and compromise with one another instead of choosing autonomy. Together, we're building stronger, happier communities.”Guests were treated to elevated hospitality, premium experiences, and exclusive brand activations, while engaging with speeches led by some of LA County's most influential women. The event drew red carpet coverage from Getty Images, interviews by Mission Matters Podcast, Knekt TV & LA Magazine, Culver City Observer and LA Sentinel.The red carpet was led by Lindsey Kerns, author of Malibu Mama Loves, alongside Kent Speakman of KNEKT, whose media team captured interviews throughout the afternoon. On-air coverage was hosted by Ana Lawson, with guests also welcomed by Marian Toro, Univision contributor, and Laila Merchant, national host for the Emmy-nominated American Dream TV.Ounce Collection curated a sparkling diamond bar, offering guests the chance to wear hand-selected diamonds as part of a luxury brand activation.Honorees and speakers included Abbe Land, former five-time Mayor of West Hollywood; Stacy D. Phillips, high-profile attorney and Chair of Public Counsel; Mayor Elen Asatryan, Glendale's first Armenian-American woman mayor; and Fiona Ma, California State Treasurer. Additional honors went to Amy Wood of Pepperdine University and Darren Ang, founder of LAVA on behalf of Women@LAVA. Other honorees included Keni Silva of COSF Foundation and Alicia Hanf of Dear Mama Ventures, a veteran and champion of underestimated entrepreneurs.Distinguished guests included Chris Gialanella, President of Engine Media and publisher of Los Angeles Magazine, and media personality Rachel McCord.Special thanks to AYC Capital, led by Bryan Schimmel, for their support of the Women in Leadership Awards. A heartfelt thank you to Diana Kelly, founder of Diana Kelly PR, for her essential role in producing the event. Her creativity, expertise, and passion for purpose-driven brands were vital to its success.Brand partners and sponsors who helped make the event possible include: KNEKT, LAVA, Mission Matters, AYC Capital, Celt Salt by Nature's Pantry, Empower Wellness Spa, MindBody Matrix, Modern Balloon Company, VivaVi Fashion, Nordic Naturals, Muffin Can Stop Us, Pixi Beauty, Coffee Collagen, Crystal Bartenders, Nuda Tequila, Ultimate Male, Growth Club, Younger World Med Spa, Inland Empire Marquee, Cupid Lips, Monetize Talks, Ounce Collection, Honesto Café, Caviar and Truffle, Sōm Skin, Purely B, CKL Events, Qcura, Living Prana, Helmet Hoodie, Relax Saunas, NO2U, SilverCeuticals, Shapetress, Paint and Graze, La Pizzaria, Luna Entertainment, and Diana Kelly PR-whose contributions made the event unforgettable.We invite all women who see value in what we do to join Girls Power Network and be part of our mission to inspire, empower, and elevate women and be part of something truly transformative. For more information, visit .Contact: | ... Follow along: @Help | @GirlsPowerNetwork

Houda Chami & Dr. Kayte Susse

Girls Power Network

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.