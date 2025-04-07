403
Multi-vehicle crash near Sydney claims two lives, injures others
(MENAFN) A tragic multi-vehicle collision in the northeast of Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), has resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to four others, according to NSW Police. The incident occurred on Monday at approximately 9:50 a.m. near Nabiac, about 220 km northeast of Sydney, on a major highway.
Initial reports indicate that an SUV and a four-wheel drive towing a caravan collided before the SUV subsequently struck a heavy-duty truck. Police confirmed that two occupants of the SUV, whose identities are currently unknown, were pronounced dead at the site of the crash.
The driver and three passengers from the four-wheel drive – a 42-year-old man, a 43-year-old woman, and two children aged 8 and 9 – received on-site treatment from ambulance paramedics and were then transported to a nearby hospital. The truck driver was unharmed but was taken to the hospital for mandatory testing.
Authorities have established a crime scene and have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. NSW Police are appealing to the public for any dashcam footage or information related to the incident. Additionally, they are seeking assistance in locating an uninjured dog that was traveling in the SUV.
