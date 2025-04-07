Earthna Summit 2025: A Global Push For Sustainability, Innovation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The upcoming Earthna Summit 2025 is poised to become a pivotal event for advancing sustainability in some of the world's most arid environments. It promises to be a transformative event, uniting global leaders, innovators, and the community in a shared commitment to creating a sustainable legacy for future generations.

Dr. Gonzalo Castro de la Mata, Executive Director of Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future, a member of Qatar Foundation, in an interview with The Peninsula shared insights about the goals of this year's summit, which builds on the success of the inaugural event in 2023.

“Building on the success of 2023, we aim to expand the Summit's global reach and deepen our discussions on critical sustainability issues, reinforcing our ongoing commitment to advancing climate action and shaping sustainability policy in hot and arid environments,” said Dr. Mata.



“This year's summit will showcase both national and global efforts, while building on conversations from the inaugural event and addressing timely topics like climate finance post-COP29.”

The Earthna Summit 2025 will bring together over 1,000 participants from more than 100 countries, including ministers, business leaders, academics, and youth leaders. With more than 75 speakers and 20 sessions, the summit will tackle key areas such as sustainable urbanism, traditional knowledge, biodiversity, and education.“We are honoured to create a platform where discussions can evolve, and policy-driven sustainability initiatives can thrive,” Dr. Mata added. A defining feature of the summit is its theme, 'Building Our Legacy: Sustainability, Innovation, and Traditional Knowledge.' Dr. Castro de la Mata explained that this theme reflects the vital role of cultural heritage in modern sustainability solutions.

“Across the globe, time-honoured practices have long provided effective and environmentally conscious methods for managing resources, adapting to harsh environments, and building resilient communities,” he said. Examples like the traditional barajeels, or wind towers, in Qatar, and the ancient qanat irrigation systems, highlight how indigenous knowledge can offer powerful solutions for today's climate challenges.

One of the summit's highlights is the Earthna Prize, a global initiative recognising projects that integrate traditional knowledge into modern sustainability solutions. With over 400 submissions from more than 100 countries, 12 finalists have been chosen for their groundbreaking work in fields such as water management, food security, and sustainable urbanism.

“What sets the Earthna Prize apart is its focus on how traditional knowledge can address today's environmental challenges,” said Dr. Castro de la Mata.

The four winners will share a $1m prize, amplifying the impact of their vital projects.

The Earthna Summit also provides attendees with a unique opportunity to engage with speakers and guests including Nobel Laureate Prof. Muhammad Yunus; Ibrahim Thiaw, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification; renowned artist and founder of Woven Foundation Thijs Biersteker; Gauri Singh, Deputy Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency, and renowned actor and environmental advocate Idris Elba.“We're excited to welcome such a distinguished group of speakers to Doha, whose insights will contribute to shaping the global sustainability dialogue,” Dr. Mata said.

For those attending, the Earthna Village at Barahat Square in Msheireb will be a hub of activity and engagement.

“The Earthna Village is a space for meaningful interaction and collaborative discussions with the wider community. Visitors will be able to explore sustainable practices through exhibits and interactive sessions, alongside local and global innovators,” said Dr. Castro de la Mata.

The village will host Agora Sessions, where experts will engage with the public on pressing sustainability issues, particularly focusing on the importance of traditional knowledge.

Dr. Mata in a message for all attendees said,“The Earthna Summit 2025 is an opportunity to learn from the past, harness innovation, and connect with a global community committed to resilience and bold collaboration. “Your voice matters in shaping a sustainable future, whether you're a policymaker, student, or environmental advocate.”

Founded by Qatar Foundation in 2022, Earthna has fast grown into a leading policy research and advocacy centre focused on sustainability and economic prosperity in hot, arid regions like Qatar.

Organised by Earthna, Earthna Summit 2025 will be held on April 22-23 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Bin Jelmood Museum.