Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Optimist Team Wins Bronze Medal In 3Rd Gulf Beach Games


2025-04-06 10:06:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, April 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait won the bronze medal in the Optimist team competition on Sunday at the 3rd Gulf Beach Games (Muscat 2025), hosted by the Sultanate of Oman.
The UAE won the gold medal, while the Omani team won the silver medal in the competitions held at Al-Mouj Marina in North Al-Hail in the Omani capital.
The 3rd Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Beach Games kicked off on Saturday in Muscat, Oman, featuring 330 athletes, including 65 representing Kuwait.
Kuwait is competing in six sports, beach soccer, beach volleyball, sailing, paragliding, athletics, and tent pegging. (end)
