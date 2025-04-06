Switzerland Wants To Spend CHF47 Million On Armed Drones
Français
fr
La Confédération dépense 47 millions pour des drones suisses
Original
La Confédération dépense 47 millions pour des drones suisses
This objective was drawn up by a“drone taskforce” of Armasuisse, the Swiss Federal Office for Defence Procurement, set up last summer.
In all, CHF47 million ($55 million) are to be spent on the drones over the next three years, reported the NZZ am Sonntag. Armasuisse confirmed the information to the Keystone-ATS news agency.More More Armasuisse and defence ministry discuss the use of Swiss drones
