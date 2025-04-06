Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Switzerland Wants To Spend CHF47 Million On Armed Drones

Switzerland Wants To Spend CHF47 Million On Armed Drones


2025-04-06 08:58:58
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss authorities are keen to buy long-distance combat drones as soon as possible, according to a Sunday newspaper report. This content was published on April 6, 2025 - 13:15 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr La Confédération dépense 47 millions pour des drones suisses Original Read more: La Confédération dépense 47 millions pour des drones suisse

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This objective was drawn up by a“drone taskforce” of Armasuisse, the Swiss Federal Office for Defence Procurement, set up last summer.

In all, CHF47 million ($55 million) are to be spent on the drones over the next three years, reported the NZZ am Sonntag. Armasuisse confirmed the information to the Keystone-ATS news agency.

More More Armasuisse and defence ministry discuss the use of Swiss drones

This content was published on Jul 9, 2024 The Swiss defence procurement body armasuisse, has discussed the possible independent development of drones in Switzerland.

Read more: Armasuisse and defence ministry discuss the use of Swiss drone

MENAFN06042025000210011054ID1109395389

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search