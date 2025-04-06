403
Senior commander claims Iran ‘doesn’t care’ about Trump’s ‘threats’
(MENAFN) Iran has made it clear that it will not yield to US demands to resume nuclear talks, with a senior commander from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy stating that Tehran is fully prepared to retaliate if the US attacks. In a Saturday interview with al-Mayadeen TV, Alireza Tangsiri dismissed US President Donald Trump's recent ultimatum, which called for renewed negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.
Tangsiri expressed indifference to Trump's message, saying, "I have no knowledge of Trump’s message, nor do I care to analyze it." He stated that Iran is prepared to counter any US actions, asserting, "We have the capability to strike all enemy bases, wherever they may be… No one can strike us and escape."
The Iranian commander also rejected any talks on Iran’s missile program or its support for regional groups, emphasizing that Tehran would never negotiate on these issues. He added that Iran seeks peaceful relations with its neighbors, affirming, "We do not pose any threat to our neighboring countries."
Tangsiri’s comments came after Trump confirmed he had sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proposing nuclear negotiations but warning of serious consequences if the talks are not initiated. Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, acknowledged that while the letter appeared threatening, it also presented "some opportunities" for Tehran.
The tensions over Iran’s nuclear program date back to the 2015 agreement, in which Iran limited its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. However, Trump withdrew the US from the deal in 2018, calling it a flawed agreement. Iran has remained open to indirect talks but insists that negotiations should not be forced. The country maintains that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
