Thomas Müller departs Bayern Munich after 25 years at club
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Thomas Muller announced that he will be departing from Bayern Munich at the conclusion of the current season, marking the end of his illustrious 25-year tenure with the German club.
"Hello Bayern fans, after a lot of speculation about me recently, I would like to use this letter to provide you with an opportunity to clarify things. Even after all these years, regardless of the minutes I play, I still really enjoy being on the pitch with the boys and fighting for titles together for our colors. I could have easily imagined myself in this role next year as well," Muller expressed in a heartfelt Instagram post.
"However, the club has consciously decided not to negotiate a new contract with me for next season. Even if this was not in line with my personal wishes, it is important that the club follows its convictions. I respect this step, which the board and supervisory board certainly did not take lightly," he continued.
Muller joined Bayern's youth academy in 2000 and has since enjoyed a remarkable career with his childhood club.
Throughout his time at Bayern, he has amassed an impressive 32 trophies, including two UEFA Champions League titles, two UEFA Super Cups, two FIFA Club World Cups, and an astounding 12 German Bundesliga championships.
He was also part of the German national team that won the 2014 FIFA World Cup, contributing 45 goals and 41 assists in 131 appearances.
At the age of 35, he was the top scorer of the 2010 World Cup, netting five goals.
