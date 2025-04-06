403
Microsoft staff demonstrate AI use in Israeli military during anniversary event
(MENAFN) Microsoft's 50th anniversary event in Washington state faced disruption on Friday as several employees voiced their opposition to the company's AI products being utilized by the Israeli military, according to reports.
During the first incident, software engineer Ibithal Aboussad, a member of the artificial intelligence speech recognition team, confronted Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Sulleyman while he was speaking.
She declared, "Mustafa, shame on you," as she approached the stage, and continued, "You claim that you care for using AI for good, but Microsoft sells AI weapons to the Israeli military," adding, "Fifty thousand people have died, and Microsoft powers this genocide in our region." Sulleyman acknowledged her outburst, and as Aboussad continued her tirade, she stated, "Shame on you. You are a war profiteer. Stop using AI for genocide, Mustafa," and, "Stop using AI for genocide in our region. You have blood on your hands. All of Microsoft has blood on its hands."
Later that day, another employee interrupted a discussion featuring Sulleyman, along with former CEOs Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates, to express concerns about the Israeli offensive in Gaza.
Later that day, another employee interrupted a discussion featuring Sulleyman, along with former CEOs Steve Ballmer and Bill Gates, to express concerns about the Israeli offensive in Gaza.
