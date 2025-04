Senior Bureau Official for Near Eastern Affairs Timothy A. Lenderking will travel to the United Arab Emirates April 4-8 to attend the MEAD Summit and meet with foreign counterparts.

He will then travel to Bahrain April 9-10 to meet with senior Bahraini officials and visit U.S. Naval Forces Central Command to discuss maritime security. Senior Bureau Official Lenderking’s travel will promote U.S. interests in advancing regional cooperation, stability, and peace.