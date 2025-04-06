Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Number Of Injured In Mykolaiv Rises To Four After Drone Attack

2025-04-06 01:11:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of injured in Mykolaiv following Russia's drone attack has risen to four.

Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, shared this update on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“At around 10 p.m. on April 5, the enemy attacked the city with Shahed 131/136 UAVs. Debris and the blast wave caused two fires in private households, which were promptly extinguished. Additionally, 13 private houses and a car sustained damage,” Kim reported.

He emphasized that four individuals were injured: women aged 49, 67, and 72, along with a 57-year-old man. All victims are currently in stable condition and will receive outpatient treatment.

Earlier reports indicated three injuries and damage to seven private houses as a result of the UAV attack on Mykolaiv.

Photo: State Emergency Service

Photo: State Emergency Service

