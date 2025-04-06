Number Of Injured In Mykolaiv Rises To Four After Drone Attack
Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, shared this update on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“At around 10 p.m. on April 5, the enemy attacked the city with Shahed 131/136 UAVs. Debris and the blast wave caused two fires in private households, which were promptly extinguished. Additionally, 13 private houses and a car sustained damage,” Kim reported.
He emphasized that four individuals were injured: women aged 49, 67, and 72, along with a 57-year-old man. All victims are currently in stable condition and will receive outpatient treatment.Read also: Missile attack on Kyiv : Three people hospitalized in Darnytskyi district
Earlier reports indicated three injuries and damage to seven private houses as a result of the UAV attack on Mykolaiv.
Photo: State Emergency Service
