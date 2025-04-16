Minister Of State For Energy Affairs Meets US Secretary Of Energy
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Energy Affairs, HE President and CEO of QatarEnergy Saad Sherida Al Kaabi welcomed US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright on his first visit to the State of Qatar since taking office in February.
Minister Al Kaabi and Secretary Wright held a bilateral meeting at QatarEnergys headquarters in Doha covering various subjects, including the long-term energy cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United States.
The meeting was followed by a visit to Ras Laffan Industrial City, where Minister Al Kaabi accompanied Secretary Wright on a tour of key projects, including LNG and GTL production facilities, the North Field expansion projects, as well as the world-scale Ras Laffan Petrochemicals Project.
