African Leaders Urge Enhanced Cooperation to Address Security, Development Challenges
(MENAFN) African leaders are calling for a renewed and intensified effort to address the continent's ongoing peace and security challenges, while advancing its development in the face of growing global uncertainties.
This call came during the 24th Extraordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council, held on Tuesday at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The session brought together foreign ministers from across Africa, along with AU Commission leadership and officials from various AU bodies.
In his opening remarks, AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf emphasized the urgent need to accelerate initiatives that would boost the continent’s development, stability, and unity as it faces an increasingly "ever-growing" global landscape.
"In light of the profound challenges and the polarization of the world, I would like to underscore the importance of African solidarity and the coherence of our actions that we carry out for our continent, because we have difficult times ahead," Youssouf stated. He voiced concern about recent global changes that are weakening multilateralism and impeding Africa's progress.
Youssouf further called for the strengthening of the AU and its institutions to speed up Africa's integration and development, noting that such measures are essential to overcome both current and future challenges.
Angolan Minister of External Relations and Chairperson of the AU Executive Council, Tete Antonio, echoed these sentiments, stressing the need for collective action to tackle the peace and security obstacles that continue to hinder Africa’s socio-economic growth.
With global uncertainties continuing to rise, the leaders’ call for greater unity and cooperation within Africa has become even more critical to securing the continent's future prosperity and stability.
